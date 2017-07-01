HOUSE OF LIT — It’s MUTHA at Governors with Pen Parentis

As part of the Empire State Center for the Book Festival, Pen Parentis is hosting a House of Lit Party in House 4B in Nolan Park on Governor’s Island.

And we’re all up in it at MUTHA.

Fantastic writerly things to do indoors and outdoors all day from 10am to 5pm—and bring your kids from 11-2 for kid-specific activities.

All indoor programming is curated by Mutha Magazine and includes performances by Spellbound Theatre, interactive activities like Writing on the Wall (in which dark secrets will be brought to life by comic artist Lauren Weinstein of Normel Person (Village Voice), and other lit-friendly events for all ages. Drop-in for a kid’s poetry workshop by Ginny Wiehardt or create comics and zines with Lisa Wilde, Anna Mudd and Joanna Clapps Herman. Featured readers include Elizabeth Isadora Gold, Gabriella Belfiglio, and Tahneer Oksman.

On the porch, Pen Parentis is creating a Living Lexicon—stop by and spread the word (literally). There will be readings by past Pen Parentis fellows Jess DeCourcy Hinds, Frank Haberle and Orli Van Mourik. Look for the big blue welcome flag out front…. Also RSVP on the book of faces, do it.