Nothing to Wear: Comics

Every few months I go shopping with Helen to try to remedy the “nothing to wear” situation. It’s fun for me to suggest clothes and for her to shake her head slowly in disbelief at my lack of understanding. In the end I admire what she choses: clothes distinctly not-girly and with no cute slogans. Even so, she has rushed over to me in a store holding a baby track suit with a bunny on it saying: “It’s soooo cuuuute!” It is difficult to come to terms with your own clothes, especially if your ideas change as you grow. The best thing is to find a striped shirt second-hand, so if you hate it tomorrow , you only spent 4 dollars.