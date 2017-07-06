99 Problems
Published on July 6th, 2017
by Glynnis Fawkes
Nothing to Wear: Comics
Every few months I go shopping with Helen to try to remedy the “nothing to wear” situation. It’s fun for me to suggest clothes and for her to shake her head slowly in disbelief at my lack of understanding. In the end I admire what she choses: clothes distinctly not-girly and with no cute slogans. Even so, she has rushed over to me in a store holding a baby track suit with a bunny on it saying: “It’s soooo cuuuute!” It is difficult to come to terms with your own clothes, especially if your ideas change as you grow. The best thing is to find a striped shirt second-hand, so if you hate it tomorrow, you only spent 4 dollars.

Glynnis Fawkes
Glynnis Fawkes is a cartoonist and archaeological illustrator. Her comics for MuthaMagazine were nominated for an Ignatz Award at the Small Press Expo in 2016. Her most recent project, Greek Diary, is among the shortlisted webcomics for the Slate Cartoonist Studio Prize. In April 2016, her book (in progress) Alle Ego won the MoCCA Arts Festival Award for Excellence. She has illustrated several recent academic books (Three Stones Make a Wall, Kinyras the Divine Lyre) and worked extensively as illustrator on archaeological projects in Greece, Cyprus, Turkey, Lebanon, and Israel. A Fulbright Fellowship to Cyprus allowed her to publish Archaeology Lives in Cyprus (Hellenic Bank, Nicosia 2001), a book of paintings, and Cartoons of Cyprus (Moufflon Publications, Nicosia, 2001). She was named among the Best American Comics Notables in 2012 and 2013 and “The Sultan’s Daughter,” a story form Boccaccio’s Decameron, won a Sequential Artists Workshop grant in 2013. She lives in Burlington with her music archaeologist/classics professor husband and two children. Her work may be seen at GlynnisFawkes.com.