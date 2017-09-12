MAMA TAKES THE MIC! Join Hip Mama and MUTHA Magazine for an Official Brooklyn Book Festival Bookend Event!

Mama Takes the Mic: Magic and Madness from Storytellers at Mutha Magazine and Hip Mama Uncensored Magazine!

Alternative Parenting Mags Hip Mama and MUTHA, and the Feminist Press, team up to bring you a radical night of readings from mothers who speak their mind. Join them for a night of fiction, poetry, memoir, and live-reading of projected comics from new graphic novels, headlined by Hip Mama founder Ariel Gore (We Were Witches). With Aya de Leon (The Boss), Elisa Albert (After Birth), Katherine Arnoldi (The Amazing True Story of a Teenage Single Mom), Thi Bui (The Best We Could Do), and Samantha Barrow (Jelly), emcee’d by MUTHA’s editor-in-chief, Meg Lemke. Mixing up genre, format, and feminist voices for an unforgettable event. An official Brooklyn Book Festival Bookend Event.

SERIOUSLY, WE CANNOT WAIT!