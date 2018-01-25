99 Problems

Not Our Choice: A Comic on a Big Decision for a Tiny Person

How do two moms make a decision about the most personal of their son’s body parts? A comic about consent, culture, and choices.

Photo credit: Andrea K. Jones

About the Author

Cara Gormally

Cara Gormally is an associate professor of biology at Gallaudet University and doodler of comics. By day, she teaches biology, and her research focuses on improving science literacy as well as understanding the role of identity in science teaching and learning. She’s insatiably curious about making and growing humans. She loves drawing comics about the intersection of biology and everyday life. She lives in the DC metro area with her partner, son, poodle, and an extra-large cat. She’s on Twitter @c_gormally and more comics can be seen at caragormally.com


3 Responses to Not Our Choice: A Comic on a Big Decision for a Tiny Person

  1. Nadia says:
    January 25, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    Thank you for sharing your thoughts and research on the subject! Your son is very lucky to have two thoughtful moms.

  3. Jennifer says:
    January 26, 2018 at 12:05 pm

    Thank you for an inquiry that is at once analytical and very personal. Well done!

