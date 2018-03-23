ACTION

Published on March 23rd, 2018

0

LINES DRAWN: Parents and Teachers Who’ve Had Enough

by Mita Mahato

by Amy Camber

by David Lasky

by Meredith Li-Vollmer

We are parents and teachers in Seattle using comics to illustrate how we feel as adults responsible for the care and safety of children and youth in an age of continued school shootings. We hope our comics add momentum to the groundswell of students demanding solutions to end school gun violence. 

Part I of a series; follow MUTHA for the next installments.

Dedicated to the lives lost, and towards taking action. 

We are parents and teachers in Seattle using comics to illustrate how we feel as adults responsible for the care and safety of children and youth in an age of continued school shootings. We hope our comics add momentum to the groundswell of students demanding solutions to end school gun violence. The collective includes Emilie Bess, Amy Camber, Sarah Romano Diehl, Ellen Forney, Robyn Jordan, Megan Kelso, David Lasky, Meredith Li-Vollmer, Mita Mahato, and Rachel Scheer.


