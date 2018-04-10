Body
Published on April 10th, 2018 |
by Yamani Hernandez and Sharon Rimann
CHOICES
Comics for Choice was important to me to tell my authentic story in a fun and accessible way. This is the most honest and more complex versions of my abortion story to date. I’m grateful for the opportunity, the vision and the artistry. – Yamani Harris
eprinted from the excellent crowd-funded comics anthology Comics for Choice.
Now available at bookstores!
Art by Sharon Rimann
Tags: Abortion, abortion stories, Comics, Comics for Choice, Sharon Rimann, Yamani Hernandez
About the Author
Yamani Hernandez and Sharon Rimann
Yamani Hernandez is the Executive Director of the National Network of Abortion Funds, an organization that builds the capacity and power of 70 member organizations across 38 states. Together these grassroots organizations work to remove the financial, logistical, political and cultural barriers to abortion access for up to 100,000 people a year. Yamani is a staunch advocate for bringing marginalized populations of people to center and she has built her career in reproductive justice through state based work on behalf of the sexual health, rights and identities of youth.
Sharon Rimann was born in Missouri in 1993, and started drawing as soon as they persuaded the hospital staff to let them out. They are mostly self-taught, but when pressed, will concede some credit to Bob Ross, Mike Mignola, and the devil.