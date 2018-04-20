LINES DRAWN #2: COMICS BY PARENTS AND TEACHERS WHO’VE HAD ENOUGH

by Ellen Forney

by Rachel Scheer

By Sarah Romano Diehl

by Adam Bessie and Marc Parenteau

by Rachel Masilamani

Stop accepting unacceptable things.

This post is made on the anniversary of the Columbine High School Shootings. It is the second piece in a series; the first may be read here; posted on the eve of the March for Our Lives. Follow MUTHA for further installments.

Lines Drawn is a collective: We are parents and teachers using comics to illustrate how we feel as adults responsible for the care and safety of children and youth in an age of continued school shootings. We hope our comics add momentum to the groundswell of students demanding solutions to end gun violence, not only in schools, but as related to police shootings of people of color, and the criminalization of African Americans. The collective includes Emilie Bess, Adam Bessie, Amy Camber, Sarah Romano Diehl, Ellen Forney, Robyn Jordan, David Lasky, Meredith Li-Vollmer, Mita Mahato, Rachel Masilamani, Annie Murphy, Amy Ongiri, Marc Parenteau, and Rachel Scheer.