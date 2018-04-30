Re-Birth: Poems

Expend

Motherhood shows up like liquid god in the veins

You see it

the faint reflection

shimmering on the surface

we call g l o w

go deep

It is nothing

short of The Power

of being The Creator

And you taste it

And then it drains out

one birthday at a time

Your little creatures

mess up your hair

smash your car

Watch your mouth!

Naw, instead they’ll razor up

your womb from the inside

with tongues only they know

‘cause they’ve been there

are of that meat

You have to kick them out

again & again

selfish parasite of chaos

eating abandon for lunch

You see that too

the faint reflection

draining on the surface

go deeper

A shimmer of shipwreck

a carcass

skin slowly sinking into grooves

of skeletal bones

Hormones deplete.

What new drug will suck life

into these hollow

veins and eye sockets

now?

Re-Birth

There is no porn about hemorrhoids

I checked

There is scat galore

golden showers

amputee stump-fucking

rape-a-rampant

race on display like exotic love/slave flower vixen

But the little to large

bumpy nodules

hang below the radar of both

subversion and scripted

worse than whipped

they are ignored

We all just want them to go away

quietly

But they linger

like children

like fatigue

How am I supposed to get my mojo back?

Surgery?

Really?

After all that

Avoidance of needles and knives?

No amnio No Pitocin

THIS will be my intervention downfall?

To connect me to old-school lava junky vaginal me?

I’ll shove this birthing badge of honor right back up my ass?

Will I silence the vengeful song of the jealous smaller canal

with the less glamorous expulsions?

And a little placenta-print jealousy?

No little asshole,

I’ll rub you with homeopathetic oils

over-priced & from France

I’ll attempt to exercise and release

undo a lifetime of caffeine and clenching

I’ve always excelled at the eccentric

worship of wounds