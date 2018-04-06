Split: Poems

After Weaning

My tits feel like corpses

or rather

split logs after tree

I’m feeding my body to the fire

to service s’mores

& hang ash

After pulsing with light

and shade

living sap all abuzz

like it or not

Sticky gooey painful

weather

A singular firework of

immense god

Welcome to your new

fizzle

Split

She split my lip

with soft persistent fingers

nails the size of one hundred grains of coarse coral salt

Making me look like I took one on the mouth

or

there is some hard kissing at home

Nope.

It is a pinker shade of violent domesticity

that stings, awkwardly gaping

in the produce isle

straining to not

split back

Gratitude

Parenting is good for me

Tears of joy

well up and close in my throat

like vomit

from an unending wilderness of

ocean of

gratitude

with grand echoes of

Yeah, we know

we’ve seen this before

little buoy

This is a job — if any other — I would

have been fired from

No one gets to give such awful

job performance

again & again and keep the title and rags

But this one

these kids

just keep popping

right the fuck back up

like weeble wobbles

Smiles, needs and all impatient

fears

impossible timing

To claim me

& make me try again

Now

Now

Now