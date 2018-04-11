Loss

The Miscarriage: A Poem

 

The Miscarriage

 

I am a battleship, sinking.

 

When the USS West Virginia went down

at Pearl Harbor, the clean-up crews

could hear tapping from inside the ship.

They knew there were men inside, alive,

but they couldn’t reach them,

had no way to save them.

 

Eventually, the tapping slowed.

 

After sixteen days, it stopped

 

 

From AFTERMATH: Explorations of Loss & Grief, the debut title from worker-owned printer and publisher Radix Media.

The book launches on April 26th with a reading and wine reception at Greenlight Bookstore in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. See the Facebook event page to RSVP! 

 

Feature photo by Mike Wilson on Unsplash

About the Author

Ingrid Jendrzejewski

Ingrid Jendrzejewski has been published in places like Passages NorthThe Los Angeles ReviewThe Conium ReviewJellyfish Review, and Rattle, and her novella-in-flash, “Things I Dream About When I’m Not Sleeping,” is available in the anthology How to Make a Window Snake, published by Ad Hoc Fiction.


