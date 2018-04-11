The Miscarriage: A Poem

The Miscarriage

I am a battleship, sinking.

When the USS West Virginia went down

at Pearl Harbor, the clean-up crews

could hear tapping from inside the ship.

They knew there were men inside, alive,

but they couldn’t reach them,

had no way to save them.

Eventually, the tapping slowed.

After sixteen days, it stopped

From AFTERMATH: Explorations of Loss & Grief, the debut title from worker-owned printer and publisher Radix Media.

Feature photo by Mike Wilson on Unsplash