Comics

Published on May 24th, 2018 | by Lisa Lim

2

A Comic About My Bad Ass Grandmother aka Nag Finger

 

A Comic About My Bad Ass Grandmother aka Nag Finger is about my favorite matriarch in life, my grandma. It’s about a long Chinese tradition of loving boys over girls just because they’re boys. It’s about the horrific custom of foot binding that debilitated women all over China and kept them close to home. It’s about how one bad ass grandmother raised three boys on her own, ran a laundry mat in Washington Heights, and learned to speak absolutely no English. It’s about a woman who scares the sh*t out of me, and the world, but who inspires me every day to be just as bad ass.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,


About the Author

Lisa Lim

Lisa Lim is both an artist and a writer. Her art and fiction have appeared in Guernica Magazine, Kill Author, InDigest Magazine, Nashville Review, and Pank Magazine. Find more of her storytelling here.


Related Posts



2 Responses to A Comic About My Bad Ass Grandmother aka Nag Finger

  1. Becky Fine-Firesheets Becky Fine-Firesheets says:
    May 24, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    This is amazing, I love it so much!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

We love comments, feedback and critique but mean or snarky comments will not be published. MUTHA is off work for the holidays, so your comment may be logged but processed in new year. Leave one anyway.
 

Back to Top ↑

© 2013-2016 Mutha Magazine



Back to Top ↑