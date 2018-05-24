A Comic About My Bad Ass Grandmother aka Nag Finger

A Comic About My Bad Ass Grandmother aka Nag Finger is about my favorite matriarch in life, my grandma. It’s about a long Chinese tradition of loving boys over girls just because they’re boys. It’s about the horrific custom of foot binding that debilitated women all over China and kept them close to home. It’s about how one bad ass grandmother raised three boys on her own, ran a laundry mat in Washington Heights, and learned to speak absolutely no English. It’s about a woman who scares the sh*t out of me, and the world, but who inspires me every day to be just as bad ass.