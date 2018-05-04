Comics
Published on May 4th, 2018 |
by Grace Farris
Of Firsts and Donuts: Comics
I started drawing comics as a child, and wrote a daily comic strip for my college newspaper. I came back to comics after medical school as I looked for a way to navigate the landscape of medicine and parenting.
Tags: Comics, doctors, doctors who are mothers, grace farris, graphic medicine, hospital, medicare, motherhood and work, working mother
About the Author
Grace Farris
Grace Farris is a physician, cartoonist and mom living in New York with her husband and two young sons. She is an assistant professor at Mount Sinai School of Medicine and Chief of the Division of Hospital Medicine at Mount Sinai West hospital. Her medical cartoons have appeared in the Annals of Internal Medicine’s pioneering Graphic Medicine section. Find more of her comics on instagram.
Pingback: This Week in Graphic Medicine (4/27/18 & 5/4/18) | Graphic Medicine