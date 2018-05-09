Body

Someday, My Witch Will Come: Comics

According to journalistic science, women are likelier to go though a midlife crisis earlier than men, between the ages of 35-44. Well my midlife crisis certainly showed up on schedule, as this comic details. I discovered that you don’t learn to be a whole human being all by yourself, you need to ask for help. I’m still learning, it being a process, not a destination, as they say.

I hope that by sharing this story it might help other women feel okay about the kooky stuff we do on this path to Self-Realization (whatever that means).

Sacha Mardou

Mardou was born in Manchester, England and now makes a home in St Louis, MO. The sequel to her graphic novel Sky in Stereo will be published in Spring 2019.


