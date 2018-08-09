Things I Regret Saying: A Co-Parenting Comic

Becoming a mom plunged me into a new kind of adolescence, where everything I had learned about myself was suddenly tested and flipped upside down. At first I thought I would never feel like myself again, but eventually I found ways to process the new and confusing experiences. One of those ways is through comics, like this one, about things that make sense in my head but end up conveying the opposite of the message I intended.