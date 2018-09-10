North American Motherhood: POEMS

North American Motherhood

Endless washing, cleaning, resupplying,

sterilizing, worrying, reading up on,

not reading,

caring for, compromising, fantasizing,

obsessing over the pancake flattening of breasts,

inspecting, not inspecting, worrying about

not inspecting,

reveling, loving, rekindling,

doting, not doting, worrying about

not doting,

drinking—wine, water, spirits,

water, beer—not drinking,

drinking again, worrying about drinking,

worrying about writing

about drinking,

drinking water, drinking more water,

taking vitamins, not taking vitamins,

worrying about not taking vitamins,

taking vitamins again

Writing, not writing, enjoying,

enjoying, enjoying popsicle,

after popsicle after popsicle after

popsicle.

Dear Ones

I am an empty stomach

I am the beauty that fades

I am bad vision

I am armed, thin-wristed, love-handled

I am Ma I

am a palindrome

I eat the blues and the berries

I’ve been guilty of self-neglect

I put words on paper

I’ve been accused

of putting words in mouths

I’ve had it out with the truth

I’ve been shaken and stirred

I am the person to be reckoned with

I am the righteous anger that will save you

I am short-nailed and long-toed

I am ravenous

I am no man’s mother

I am full of carbon dioxide

I am the absence that watches over you

I am always for you