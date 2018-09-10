Poetry

North American Motherhood: POEMS

North American Motherhood

Endless washing, cleaning, resupplying,
sterilizing, worrying, reading up on,
not reading,

caring for, compromising, fantasizing,
obsessing over the pancake flattening of breasts,
inspecting, not inspecting, worrying about
not inspecting,

reveling, loving, rekindling,
doting, not doting, worrying about
not doting,

drinking—wine, water, spirits,
water, beer—not drinking,
drinking again, worrying about drinking,
worrying about writing
about drinking,

drinking water, drinking more water,
taking vitamins, not taking vitamins,
worrying about not taking vitamins,
taking vitamins again

Writing, not writing, enjoying,
enjoying, enjoying popsicle,
after popsicle after popsicle after
popsicle.

Dear Ones

I am an empty stomach
I am the beauty that fades
I am bad vision
I am armed, thin-wristed, love-handled
I am Ma I
am a palindrome
I eat the blues and the berries
I’ve been guilty of self-neglect
I put words on paper
I’ve been accused
of putting words in mouths
I’ve had it out with the truth
I’ve been shaken and stirred
I am the person to be reckoned with
I am the righteous anger that will save you
I am short-nailed and long-toed
I am ravenous
I am no man’s mother
I am full of carbon dioxide
I am the absence that watches over you
I am always for you

Jamie Asaye FitzGerald

Jamie Asaye FitzGerald is a Los Angeles-based poet from Hawaii. Her poems have appeared in the American Poetry Review, Works & Days, Poetry Daily, Mom Egg Review, and elsewhere. She earned an MFA in poetry from San Diego State University and a BA in English/Creative Writing from the University of Southern California where she received an Academy of American Poets College Prize and the Edward Moses Poetry Prize. She is also the mother of two young daughters and enjoys playing piano in the evenings as they run in circles around the couch.


One Response to North American Motherhood: POEMS

