Published on September 27th, 2018 |
by Pam Wye
Water I’ve Loved: That Dirty Boston Harbor
Rock out to the fifth installment of Pam Wye’s “Water I’ve Loved” graphic memoir, which she is serializing at MUTHA Magazine.
She’s also currently at work on a graphic history/memoir of the 150-year-old St. Benedict’s Prep School in Newark, NJ where she’s worked as an Art teacher for the past 15 years.
About the Author
Pam Wye
Pam Wye draws, mothers, teaches, protests and yells less at her TV since she became the “resident political cartoonist” for her local Indivisible group – NJ 11th for Change. She has a cartoon published in this summer’s Volume Two of “RESIST!” Magazine published by RAW Books & Graphics and edited by Françoise Mouly and Nadja Spiegelman.