Published on October 25th, 2018

The Choice

“It was over. We looked up. Many smiled compassionately.”



 

“The Choice” is a powerful, thought-provoking look at a procedure that is shrouded with shame, stigma and judgment. Although it is a work of fiction, the stories represent the searing emotional truth about abortion, a procedure that one in four women will have at least once over a lifetime.

About the Author

Desiree Cooper

Desiree Cooper is a former attorney and Pulitzer Prize-nominated journalist. Her debut collection of flash fiction, Know the Mother, is a 2017 Michigan Notable Book and a 2017 Next Generation Indie Book Award winner. Cooper’s fiction and poetry have appeared in Callaloo, Detroit Noir, and Best African American Fiction 2010, among other online and print publications. A 2015 Kresge Artist Fellow, Cooper was a founding board member of Cave Canem, a national residency for emerging black poets. She is currently a Kimbilio Fellow, a national residency for African American fiction writers.


