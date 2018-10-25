Published on October 25th, 2018 |
by Desiree Cooper
0
The Choice
“It was over. We looked up. Many smiled compassionately.”
“The Choice” is a powerful, thought-provoking look at a procedure that is shrouded with shame, stigma and judgment. Although it is a work of fiction, the stories represent the searing emotional truth about abortion, a procedure that one in four women will have at least once over a lifetime.
Desiree Cooper is a former attorney and Pulitzer Prize-nominated journalist. Her debut collection of flash fiction,Know the Mother, is a 2017 Michigan Notable Book and a2017 Next Generation Indie Book Award winner. Cooper’s fiction and poetry have appeared inCallaloo,Detroit Noir, and Best African American Fiction 2010, among other online and print publications. A 2015 Kresge Artist Fellow, Cooper was a founding board member of Cave Canem, a national residency for emerging black poets. She is currently a Kimbilio Fellow, a national residency for African American fiction writers.